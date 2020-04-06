A sanitation worker was emptying the garbage can in front of Dunkin’ Donuts, 314 Maple Ave., W., on March 27 at 1:42 a.m. when he found a backpack that contained a handgun and ammunition, Vienna police said.
Town police have notified other law-enforcement agencies about the case, but as far as officials know, the weapon has not been used in the commission of any crimes, said Master Police Officer Juan Vazquez, a department spokesman.
Following standard procedure, town police have taken fingerprints from the weapon and ammunition, he said.
