Between Jan. 17 and Feb. 17, resident living in the 200 block of Ross Drive, S.W., was contacted by a man through an online Website who asked the resident to provide music lessons to the caller’s son, Vienna police said.
The caller sent a check to the resident as payment. After the resident deposited the check into his account, the caller requested a refund. The resident repaid the caller the full amount, but later was informed by the bank that the check the caller had sent was fraudulent.
