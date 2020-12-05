A man living in the 500 block of Gibson Drive, S.W., between Nov. 6 and 23 contracted with a company to paint a home he owns in North Carolina, Vienna police said.
The resident received an e-mail requesting payment for the work from someone stating he worked for the painting company.
The resident wired the payment, believing it was going to the company performing the work, but the company never received the payment, police said.
The contractor with whom the resident was working did not know the person who sent the e-mail, authorities said.
