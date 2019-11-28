A student and school staff at Cedar Lane School, 101 Cedar Lane, S.E., informed Vienna police Nov. 26 about an incident that occurred Oct. 30 at noon.
The student told police he had been in class when another juvenile entered the room and allegedly attempted to assault him, police said.
When security personnel intervened, the student’s iPhone was knocked to the floor and the juvenile allegedly proceeded to smash the phone.
Petitions are pending in this case, Vienna police said.
