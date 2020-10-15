The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office and fire and rescue are searching for an overdue paddle boarder at the Beaverdam Reservoir in Ashburn.
The search has been ongoing since around 7 p.m.
The sheriff's office says residents in the area can expect an increased presence of first responders.
