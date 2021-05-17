The U.S. Secret Service, in coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration, will be conducting drone flights in the greater Washington D.C. area starting today through May 31.
"It is standard practice for the Secret Service to work in conjunction with the FAA and other federal, state and local partners to accomplish our protective mission," the agency said in a news alert.
Officials did not say when and where exactly the missions will take place, or what the missions are for.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.