Several businesses in the 8600 block of Westwood Center Drive in Tysons, including The Perfect Pita, Side Street & Sushi Bar by I-Thai and Classic Bakery, were broken into overnight on July 7, Fairfax County police said.
Those responsible stole from one of the businesses, but nothing appears to have been taken from the others, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.