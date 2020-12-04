The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported robbery at a 7-Eleven in Sterling where the suspects pepper sprayed an employee during the incident.
Two suspects entered the convenience store located in the 21900 block of Cascades Parkway around 1:10 a.m. on Friday and walked around for a short period of time. One of the suspects then pushed the employee behind the counter and pepper sprayed him. The suspect then forced the employee to open a cash register and remove cash, the sheriff's office said in a news release. Both suspects then fled the store.
The incident was later reported to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office around 2 a.m. The victim declined medical treatment at the scene.
The first suspect was described as a white, possibly Hispanic male, 5’6”-5’8” tall, with a medium build. He was wearing a dark colored jacket, green cargo pants, and light-colored sneakers. He was also wearing a dark beanie style hat and was covering his face. The second suspect was described as a white, possibly Hispanic male, 5’6”-5’8” tall, and was wearing black pants, a black hoodie, red sneakers, and a medical face mask.
Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective T. Rodriguez with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021. You may also submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app. The Loudoun Sheriff app is available on the iTunes App Store and Google Play.
