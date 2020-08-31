The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to help identify a suspect in a series of commercial burglaries in the Ashburn area.
The suspect entered businesses in Junction Plaza, the Broadlands Village Center, and on Truro Parish Drive during overnight Saturday into Sunday. He forced entry into multiple closed businesses and in some locations he removed cash from the cash registers.
Detectives with the LCSO released a video surveillance still of the suspect from one of the locations in an effort to identify him. The suspect is described as a white male with dyed blonde hair, and was wearing a green t-shirt and carrying a black backpack during the burglaries.
The burglaries are possibly related to two other burglaries that occurred on Aug. 10 in Junction Plaza.
Anyone with information regarding the possible identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective M. Franks at 571-918-1869 or by email at Michael.Franks@loudoun.gov.
Callers wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Loudoun Crime Solvers at 703-777-1919 or submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app. The Loudoun Sheriff app is available on the iTunes App Store and Google Play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.