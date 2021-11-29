A shoplifter implied he had a weapon and threatened an employee while stealing merchandise from Nordstrom Rack at Potomac Mills mall on Nov. 24.
The incident happened just after 7 p.m. An employee reported that a shoplifter was seen putting merchandise into a cart before he walked past the cash registers without paying.
When the employee confronted the man outside the store, the thief implied he had a weapon and threatened the employee before fleeing with the merchandise.
No injuries were reported. A backpack and clothing were reported missing, police said.
The suspect was Black, about 6-foot-1 and was last seen wearing a black Nike jacket, a green camouflage-style pants, and purple foamposite shoes.
