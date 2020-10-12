An employee at Giant Food, 359 Maple Ave., E., told Vienna police that on Oct. 3 between 7:14 and 8:15 p.m., two men had entered the store separately, but appeared to be working together.
After loading their carts with several items, one of the men left the store through the rear door with his cart, police said. The other man saw the employee near the front entrance, abandoned his cart and left the store, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.