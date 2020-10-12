Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Rain showers early becoming more intermittent overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 56F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Rain showers early becoming more intermittent overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 56F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.