Police say a shot was fired outside Woodbridge High School during a Wednesday night basketball game.
Officers working a security detail at the game were alerted to a possible fight in the parking lot about 8:10 p.m.
When officers checked, they saw two groups of juveniles or late-teen aged individuals involved in a verbal altercation. No physical contact was observed between the groups, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
As officers assisted in dispersing the groups, a few people got into a black Chrysler 300 and were seen exiting the parking lot. As the car turned onto Old Bridge Road from the school, officers believed they heard what sounded like a single gunshot being fired, Perok said.
Right after the gunshot, two other juveniles fled towards the wooded area near the school property. The two juveniles were detained and became uncooperative with officers, Perok said. A search was conducted, and no weapon was located.
Police believe the gunshot was fired from the car seen leaving the parking lot.
No injuries or property damage were reported, and no shell casings were located.
