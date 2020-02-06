Skeletal remains of unidentified man found in Spotsylvania

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying skeletal remains found Jan. 31.
The remains of a black man were found in a wooded area in the 10000 block of Jefferson Davis Highway, according to an SCSO release Wednesday.
Detectives shared images of clothing found at the scene.
Anyone with information can contact the SCSO at 540-582-7115.
