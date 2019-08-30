Sketches released in armed robbery on W&OD trail

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office has released composite sketches of two young men after a bicyclist was robbed on the Washington and Old Dominion Trail in Sterling last weekend.
The victim was riding near Williamsburg Road around 1 p.m. Saturday when she was approached by the men. One threatened her with a firearm and demanded her belongings, including the bike.
The suspects fled toward Herndon, according to a news release. The victim reported minor injuries from the incident.
Both suspects were described as Hispanic males around 19-years-old. The first suspect had a shaved head, and was approximately 5-foot-5 with a thin build. He was wearing dark-colored jean shorts, a white shirt and a white hat. The second suspect was approximately 5-foot-7 with a heavy build. He was wearing blue jeans and a black shirt with red horizontal stripes at the time of the incident.
Anyone with any information can contact Detective C. Pickrell at 703-777-1021. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Loudoun Crime Solvers at 703-777-1919 or submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.
