The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department and City of Fairfax Fire Department on March 10 at 9:28 p.m. dispatched units to a reported house fire in the 2600 block of Bowling Green Drive in Dunn Loring.
Arriving units found a one-story, single-family home with fire showing from the rear of the house. Crews quickly located a fire on the deck that was starting to extend to the home and extinguished it.
No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported, officials said.
Two occupants were home at the time of the fire. One of the occupants observed fire on the deck while looking out a window. Both occupants evacuated the house and called 911. Smoke alarms activated after the fire was discovered.
Fire investigators determined that the fire was accidental in nature, started on the back deck and was caused by improperly discarded smoking materials.
The fire displaced two occupants, but Red Cross assistance was not needed. Damages as a result of the fire were about $116,000, officials said.
