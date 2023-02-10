Speed cameras are now up in eight Fairfax County school zones.
For the first 30 days, motorists will receive a warning if the speed camera captures them speeding.
Fairfax officials say studies indicate that speed camera enforcement reduces traffic related injuries and accidents and ultimately save lives. There are no points or insurance impacts resulting from a citation. An escalating fine structure, starting at 10 mph over the limit, maxes out at $100.
“The goal of the Speed Camera Pilot program is to improve the safety of our roads, protect pedestrians and motorists and prevent accidents,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey C. McKay in the news release. “This program, in coordination with the Police Department and Fairfax County Public Schools, is a critical tool to deter dangerous behavior and ultimately save lives. As you drive in our neighborhoods and school zones—the message is clear, please take a moment to slow down.”
“We continue to see motorists traveling at speeds well above the posted speed limit and too many crashes are occurring in our county as a result. This program provides a great tool to help reduce speed, deter pedestrian crashes, and keep our communities safe, said Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis.
Speed camera locations:
- Chesterbrook Elementary School: Kirby Road near the school (Dranesville District)
- Irving Middle School: Old Keene Mill Road near the school (Braddock District)
- Key Middle School: Franconia Road- near the school (Franconia District)
- London Towne Elementary School: Stone Road near the school (Sully District)
- Sleepy Hollow Elementary School: Sleepy Hollow Road near the school (Mason District)
- South County Middle School: Silverbrook Road near the school (Mt. Vernon District)
- Terraset Elementary School: Soapstone Drive near the school (Hunter Mill District)
- West Springfield High School: Rolling Road near the school (Springfield District)
An additional school zone speed camera near Oakton High School (Blake Lane near Sutton Road) and a work zone speed camera at Route 28 (near Old Mill Road) are forthcoming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.