Detectives in Spotsylvania are asking for the public's help after a man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run Oct. 26.
The victim was identified as 41-year-old Deven P. Morgan of Fredericksburg.
Around 11 p.m., Morgan was attempting to cross the road in the 10900 block of Courthouse Road when he was struck by a vehicle heading east, according to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office.
Morgan died at an area hospital.
At this time, investigators are asking anyone who may have information on this case to contact Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office at 800-928-5822 or 540-582-5822, or through an online tip at www.p3tips.com or www.spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org.
This is the second pedestrian fatality in Spotsylvania in 2019 and the 11th pedestrian-related crash, according to the state's crash database. There was one pedestrian fatality and 11 pedestrian related crashes in all of 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.