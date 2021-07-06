A young Spotsylvania woman was killed in a July 2 crash on U.S. 1 in Stafford after her car veered off the road in standing water.
The wreck happened about 8 a.m. in the 1700 block of Jefferson Davis Highway when a Ford Mustang hit standing water and veered into the left northbound lane, striking another vehicle.
The driver of the Mustang then lost control of the vehicle and the vehicle traveled off of the right side of the roadway and into a tree, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said in a release.
The driver, identified as Jasmine Rennish, 18, of Spotsylvania, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
