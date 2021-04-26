An 18-year-old Springfield man has been charged with murder in the shooting deaths of two teenagers Sunday in what police say started as an argument over social media.
Police were called to the shooting in the 8000 block of Winding Way Court at 3:18 p.m., where officers found one male juvenile victim inside a garage suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body.
Despite lifesaving measures by officers, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A second juvenile victim was found in front of a home nearby suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body, police said in a news release. He was taken to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Detectives say there was a previous argument through social media between the victims and the suspect.
"As a result, four teenagers went to the home to talk to someone who lived there and investigators were told a fight broke out," the release said.
During the fight, the suspect -- Zachary Burkard, 18, of Springfield -- allegedly emerged from inside the house and shot two of the juveniles, police said.
Burkard remained at the scene and was taken into custody by officers. A firearm was also recovered at the scene.
Burkard was charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony, the release said. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will be conducting the autopsies today.
Per state law, police in Virginia are prohibited from providing information about juvenile victims unless parental consent is provided. This law prohibits Virginia law enforcement agencies from directly or indirectly identifying deceased juvenile victims of a crime.
Police say the investigation remains active and detectives are continuing to examine evidence and interview witnesses in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fairfax County Police Department Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 2. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477) or by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411 and on the police website.
The deaths are being investigated as the fifth and sixth homicides of the year in Fairfax County.
