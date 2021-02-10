A 26-year-old Stafford man died following a single-vehicle crash Monday evening on Mountain View Road in Stafford County.
The wreck happened just before 6 p.m. in the 800 block of Mountain View Road. Responding deputies discovered the vehicle had traveled off of the road and struck a tree before colliding with a fence.
Rescue workers extracted the passenger, Sean O’Driscoll, 26, of Stafford, and began life-saving measures. He was taken to the hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
The sheriff's office said the crash remains under investigation.
