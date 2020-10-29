Michael Whitted, 33, of Stafford, has been indicted at a special grand jury hearing in Stafford County Circuit Court on rape charges dating back to 2004.
Whitted was indicted on three counts of rape and two counts of carnal knowledge of a child between 13 and 15 years of age, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
In February 2019, detectives learned of a possible sexual assault victim while conducting an unrelated investigation. Detectives contacted the victim who reported she had been sexually assaulted multiple times by Whitted when she was a juvenile. The crimes occurred in Stafford between 2004 and 2005 when the victim was 14 years of age, the sheriff's office said.
Whitted was a family acquaintance at the time.
Whitted was indicted while incarcerated on previous convictions. He was initially scheduled to be released in November on those convictions.
