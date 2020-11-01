A man and woman are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in southern Stafford County.
Deputies were called to a home on Baldwin Drive in the Cardinal Forest subdivision at 10:01 p.m. Saturday for an unknown situation. They arrived to find the 53-year-old wife and 57-year-old husband deceased from gunshot wounds, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
The preliminary investigation revealed this to be a murder-suicide, the sheriff's office said.
"This is an active investigation, but there is no threat to the public," the release said.
