A Stafford resident recently fell victim to an internet scam, but through the efforts of a deputy, her diamond ring was recovered in Miami.
On June 11, a Stafford resident contacted the Sheriff’s Office after she advertised a one carat diamond engagement ring on Facebook Marketplace. A potential buyer promised payment if the victim shipped the ring overnight to an address in Miami, Florida. The ring was shipped, but the payment was never sent.
"Many times, the victim is never able to recover the property or money in this type of case," the sheriff's office said in a news release. "However, thanks to the tenacity of Deputy B.A. Talbot, the ring in this case was recovered."
Once Deputy Talbot was assigned the case, he was able to track the ring to a company called Shop2Ship in Miami. Working with the Miami Police Department, a hold was placed on the ring. After many phone calls, Deputy Talbot was able to speak directly with an employee at Shop2Ship. This employee located the ring in their warehouse and made arrangements to return it to the victim, the sheriff's office said.
The suspect internet account has been traced to Cambodia. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind residents to be cautious when been buying or selling items through online marketplaces.
