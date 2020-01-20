The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office says a pedestrian was injured in a suspected hit-and-run near Hillsboro on Saturday.
Deputies responded to the area of Route 9 and Manor View Lane around 6 p.m. after a man was found lying on the side of the eastbound lane of the roadway. The injured man was unable to provide information as to what had occurred, according to an LCSO statement.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are serious, but not life-threatening. His injuries were determined to be consistent with possibly being struck by the side mirror of a vehicle, the LCSO said.
The investigation has determined the victim was reportedly walking in the area prior to being found on Route 9.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident and has not already been in contact with law enforcement is asked to contact Investigator M. Lotz of the LCSO Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-777-1021.
