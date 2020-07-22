A drowning victim was revived Tuesday at Falmouth Beach thanks to the actions of good Samaritans.
At 5:41 p.m., the Stafford Sheriff’s Office and fire and rescue units were dispatched to Falmouth Beach for a drowning. Emergency personnel arrived to find that the 21-year-old victim had been revived by good Samaritans. The victim was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
Deputy Dominguez was able to learn that several people at the beach noticed a man drowning and attempted to save him. Darius Burr, an off-duty law enforcement officer with the United States Secret Service, witnessed the incident and assisted in bringing the unresponsive victim to shore.
Burr then began CPR, while another good Samaritan assisted in tilting the victim’s chin back. After several compressions, the male was able to breath on his own.
"The Stafford Sheriff’s Office would like to commend Mr. Burr and the other good Samaritans for their actions in preventing a tragedy," the agency said in a news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.