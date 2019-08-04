Stafford County investigators have identified a man found fatally shot in a home Saturday evening.
Michael Shane Nelson, 41, died at the scene, according to a news release.
A woman also found shot in the same room is being treated for her injuries. Her name has not been released.
A 911 call around 6 p.m. reported the two were found in a bedroom of a home on New Hope Church Road.
Detectives are continuing their investigation into this case with the assistance of an Investigator from the Office of the State Medical Examiner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.