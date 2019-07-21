A 24-year-old Stafford County man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of his grandfather Sunday morning, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.
Brandon Cohen called 911 about 8:25 a.m. from a home in North Stafford's Clearview Mobile Home Park, and told dispatchers he had shot and killed his grandfather, said Amanda Vicinanzo, a SCSO spokesperson.
Deputies found Thomas Edward Ennis Jr., 78, unresponsive and "suffering from multiple gunshot wounds," the release said.
Rescue personnel attempted life-saving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Stafford detectives have arrested Cohen in connection with the homicide.
Cohen has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, the release said.
Cohen is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
The culture of violence continues, right Bradboy???
