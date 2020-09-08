Virginia State Police is seeking the vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash on Interstate 95 early Tuesday morning.
A pedestrian was walking in the Express Lanes near the 144 mile marker at 4 a.m. when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. State police are still working to determine how the man gained access to the interstate, said VSP spokesperson Brent Coffey.
The man’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. He was reportedly wearing all dark clothing.
The body has been transported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Manassas for examination, autopsy and positive identification, Coffey said.
The hit-and-run suspect vehicle did not stop at the scene and could have damage on the passenger side or driver's side. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Virginia State Trooper A. Biffany at 540-891-4108 or email area05@vsp.virginia.gov.
