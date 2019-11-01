Three children were struck by a vehicle while walking to the bus stop Friday morning, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.
Two 13-year-old boys and an 11-year-old boy were struck in a crosswalk near their bus stop in the area of Highpointe Boulevard and Pinnacle Drive around 7:38 a.m., SCSO spokesperson Amanda Vicinanzo said. All three boys were treated at an area hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.
The driver, Jose Minas, 37, of Stafford, has been charged with reckless driving, obscured windshield, defective equipment and failure to yield to pedestrians.
Deputies will be conducting extra checks at school bus stops in the area during school hours, Vicinanzo said.
Anyone who sees a motorist operating unsafely around a school bus or school bus stop can contact the sheriff’s office at 540-658-4400.
