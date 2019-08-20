Three teenagers have been charged with murder in connection with a double shooting last month outside the 5 Twelve convenience store in North Stafford.
On July 3, deputies were called to the Five Twelve gas station at 1075 Garrisonville Road about 10:15 p.m. and arrived to find two people unresponsive in the parking lot with apparent gunshot wounds to the upper body, the sheriff's office said in a news release. An off duty EMT was also on scene rendering aid to the victims.
The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified as Troy Barnett Jr., 20, of Stafford County.
The female victim, 18-year-old Laura Guadalupe Gomez-De La Cruz, of Stafford County, remains hospitalized with serious injuries.
On Monday evening, three North Stafford High School students, one a 15-year-old boy and the other two 17-year-old boys, into custody by the Stafford Sheriff’s Office and held at the Juvenile Detention Center.
The suspects are charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding and two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
During the five-week long investigation, detectives executed over 50 search warrants related to the case. Yesterday, four search warrants for residences in North Stafford were executed. Evidence was seized including drugs, firearms, and vehicles.
The incident remains under active investigation. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Lt. Cameron at 540-658-4711.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.