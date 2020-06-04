Walmart stores closed in Stafford due to protest threat

Walmart stores in Stafford County were closed Thursday evening.

The Stafford Sheriff's Office said in an alert that it had been made aware of possible protest activity involving Walmart locations in Stafford County.

"We have been monitoring the situation and will continue to keep public safety as a top priority," according to the alert.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.