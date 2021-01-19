[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
A grant from the Library of Virginia’s Circuit Court Records Preservation (CCRP) Program will help preserve Fairfax County court records from the 18th, 19th and 20th centuries.
The $11,777 grant – a 23-percent increase from last year’s award – is targeted for the Fairfax Court Fiduciary Bond Book 1815-1822; Will Book B-1 (1752-1761); and Plat Book 4 (1933-1941). After conservation work, these original records will be stored in the Circuit Court’s Historic Records Center, located in the 1928 addition to the 1799 Historic Fairfax Courthouse.
“In an increasingly digital-learning world, we hope to preserve these physical records so residents and students alike can appreciate the actual books,” said Fairfax Circuit Court Clerk John Frey, who has served as Fairfax’s custodian of court records since 1992.
“We are grateful to the Library of Virginia for their help and counsel with our preservation plan,” Frey said. “Studying history from primary resource records like these deed books, court-minute books and plats offers an important look back at how our county started.”
Given current COVID-19 restrictions, the Historic Records Center has temporarily suspended hosting tours of the Courthouse, but researchers can call (703) 246-4168 to make an appointment to examine records.
The CCRP grant program is part of the Library of Virginia’s Local Records Services Branch. Funded through a $1.50 portion of Virginia’s land-recordation fee, the program provides resources to help preserve and make accessible permanent records stored in circuit courts around the commonwealth and in Richmond.
For information on the Circuit Court Records Preservation Program’s resources and services, see the Website at www.lva.virginia.gov.
