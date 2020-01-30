A 60-year-old Standardsville man was killed Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 29 in Fauquier County.
The wreck happened about 2:50 p.m. near the intersection of Lovers Lane.
A 2019 Subaru Forester was traveling south on U.S. 29 when it ran off the right side of the roadway, collided with a guard rail, and overturned, state police said in a news release.
The driver of the Subaru, Gregory M. Stone, was taken to Fauquier Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. Stone was not wearing a seat belt, state police said.
The crash remains under investigation. A medical emergency is being considered as a factor.
