Virginia State Police need the public's help with identifying a vehicle that struck and killed a pedestrian Wednesday night in Fauquier County.
Senior Trooper C. Scally is investigating the hit-and-run crash that occurred at 9:25 p.m. along the 7100 block of U.S. 17 (James Madison Highway).
A pedestrian was walking southbound on the paved shoulder when he was struck from behind by an unknown vehicle, state police said.
The pedestrian, Robert M. Turner IV, 39, from Fauquier, died at the scene.
The hit-and-run suspect vehicle did not stop at the scene and could possibly have damage on the passenger side.
The crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Virginia State Senior Trooper C. Scally at 540-347-6425 or email area12@vsp.virginia.gov.
