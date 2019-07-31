Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 88F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.