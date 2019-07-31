A 45-year-old Sterling man is facing a slew of charges after he allegedly rammed a police cruiser while fleeing from a traffic stop July 22 at 11 p.m. in the 8100 block of Old Dominion Drive in McLean.
The incident began when the suspect, driving a black Mercedes, refused to stop when officers tried to pull him over for alleged reckless driving. The driver intentionally rammed a police cruiser before turning down a dead-end street and running away, authorities said.
Officers quickly arrested the driver, identified as Brian Templeman, and authorities have charged him with driving while intoxicated (fourth offense), reckless driving, driving on a revoked license, assaulting a law-enforcement officer and eluding police.
