A 27-year-old man has been charged with sexually assaulting a juvenile victim while at a gathering at a Sterling home.
The suspect, Yosuar L. Maradiaga Pena, of Sterling, was arrested Thursday afternoon after an investigation conducted by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit.
Maradiaga Pena, who was an acquaintance of the victim’s family, was charged with rape and aggravated sexual battery of a juvenile. The age of the victim is not being released to help protect the child’s identity, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
The assault was reported to have occurred inside a home on W. Church Road on Aug. 16. The victim was later taken to a local hospital by family when authorities were contacted, the sheriff's office said.
Maradiaga Pena is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on no bond.
