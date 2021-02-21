A 19-year-old from Sterling has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony following a shooting Saturday afternoon on Commerce Street near E. Holly Avenue.
Antonio Fernandez was taken into custody shortly after the shooting and a firearm was recovered, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Deputies were called to the shooting shortly after 4:45 p.m. where they found a man suffering a gunshot wound. Deputies quickly established a perimeter and a suspect in the incident was identified. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition.
Fernandez is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on no bond.
The suspect and the victim are known to each other and there was no threat to the community. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation, the sheriff's office said.
