The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Sterling man in a case involving his 3-month-old infant, who now lives with significant medial issues, authorities said.
This case was initially reported to the sheriff's office on June 13, 2020, when hospital staff notified authorities that a 3-month old infant arrived at the emergency room by ambulance and was later found to have significant, life-threatening injuries.
The father of the infant, Mitchell Robert Dowd, 31 of Sterling was arrested Friday and charged with felony child abuse, the sheriff's office said.
The infant survived but due to the nature of the injuries, has significant medical issues.
Dowd was taken to the Loudoun County adult Detention Center where he was released on a $20,000 bond.
