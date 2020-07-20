Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Mostly sunny in the morning then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms later in the day. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 96F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.