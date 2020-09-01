A Sterling man was killed in a three-vehicle wreck early Tuesday on U.S. 15 in Loudoun County.
State police say a 2003 Mazda Protégé was traveling south on U.S. 15 when it crossed the center line and struck a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe. Moments later a Toyota Corolla struck the other vehicles.
The driver of the Mazda, Cory Wilcox, 30, died at the scene, state police said.
The driver of the Tahoe was taken to Reston Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The driver of the Corolla was uninjured. All were wearing seatbelts.
The crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.