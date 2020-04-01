The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting last month on Rusty Blackhaw Square.
Bryce T. Thomas, 18, was arrested Tuesday night and charged with possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent and felony possession with intent to distribute marijuana, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
Deputies responded to the area of Rusty Blackhaw Square shortly after 9 p.m. on March 8 for multiple reports of gunfire. Two adult males were located in the area suffering serious injuries. One of the injured males was located along Rusty Blackhaw Square with a second male found inside a nearby residence.
The male located outside was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. He was identified as Jeremiah D. Gray, 20, of Temple Hills, Maryland. Thomas was located inside his residence and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
During the course of the investigation, detectives determined the case involved a prearranged meeting between Thomas and a female. The female, who has been identified, arrived with Gray and an altercation ensued between the two men which erupted in gunfire.
The female fled the area at the time of the shooting and was located on March 9.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation. LCSO Detectives have identified everyone involved in the incident.
Thomas was taken into custody March 31 and remains held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on no bond.
