Police are searching for a stranger who exposed himself to a 70-year-old woman walking along Dale Boulevard in the area of Darbydale Avenue on Friday afternoon.
The woman said the man walked toward her about 4:45 p.m., exposed himself to her and continued walking. At no time did the accused make any physical contact with the victim, said Prince William police Master Officer Renee Carr.
The exposer was described as Black, about 20 years old, 5 foot 6 and between 140 and 150 pounds, with a chubby figure and short black hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.
Last seen wearing a jacket and sport-style pants
