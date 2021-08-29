Police are looking for a man who exposed himself and made inappropriate gestures Thursday to a woman shopping at the Walmart on Liberia Avenue in Manassas.
The 29-year-old victim was shopping about 9:15 a.m. when she saw an unknown man near her. A short time later, the man had gotten closer to her while exposing himself and making inappropriate gestures, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
The victim confronted the suspect who immediately walked away. She pursued him for a short distance while inside the store and then contacted store security, Carr said.
The man fled the area prior to police arriving. At no point was there any physical contact between the victim and the suspect, Carr said.
The man was described as white, between 25 and 35 years old, about 6 feet tall, between 155 and 165 pounds with a thin build, light brown hair, and a goatee with mustache. He was last seen wearing a black baseball style cap, a black tank top, dark grey sweatpants, black socks, brown fuzzy sneakers, and a silver watch.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.
