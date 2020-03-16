School security at Cedar Lane School, 101 Cedar Lane, S.W., on Feb. 28 at 11:30 a.m. brought a student to a room used for in-school suspension, Vienna police said.
The student tried to leave the room multiple times, reportedly becoming disorderly, throwing furniture, attempting to assault the security personnel and making threats toward them, police said.
School administrators asked the juvenile’s mother to come to the school and pick up her son, but the parent refused to respond, police said.
Vienna police arrested the juvenile and transported him to the Fairfax County Juvenile Detention Center, where authorities charged him with disorderly conduct and making threats against a school employee.
