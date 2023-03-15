A 14-year-old student at Freedom High School in Woodbridge was arrested Tuesday after police discovered he was carrying two knives following a fight at the school at 15201 Neabsco Mills Road.
The school resource officer was notified at 12:50 p.m., after the knife fell out of the bag was boy was wearing during a fight with two other students, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said in a news release.
School staff quickly separated the students and took possession of the knife, Carr said. The school resource officer determined the student was also in possession of a second knife, Carr said.
"Neither ... were displayed or part of any other active threat towards the students or the school," Carr said.
No injuries were reported. The boy was charged with possession of weapon on school grounds and held at the Prince William County Juvenile Detention Center.
