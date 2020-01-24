A 14-year-old Manassas girl has been charged with making threats of violence toward Osbourn Park High School.
The investigation began on Oct. 30, after a potential threat toward the school at 8909 Euclid Ave. was posted on social media.
The school resource officer subsequently identified the student and determined that the risk to the school was not credible, Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr said.
Following the investigation, the student was charged Thursday with threats to commit harm to persons on school property. The case will be handled through juvenile court services.
The suspect's name was not released because she is charged as a juvenile.
