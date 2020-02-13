Suspect in fatal hit-and-run arrested in Manassas

Fairfax police have arrested a suspect in a January 2019 fatal hit-and-run that claimed the life of a 93-year-old pedestrian.

Michael Smith, 30, of Fredericksburg, is charged with felony hit-and-run.

Detectives say investigative leads and tips from the community led to Smith’s arrest by Manassas police Feb. 6.

On Jan. 18, 2019, Pericles Apostolou was crossing Arlington Boulevard near Summerfield Road when he was hit by a pickup truck, police said at the time. The Falls Church resident died at an area hospital.

Smith is being held without bond at the Fairfax County detention center.

Fairfax police note there remain three unsolved fatal hit-and-run cases from 2018 and 2019.

A new study from AAA notes that 37 pedestrians 65 and older died in wrecks in 2019, compared to just 19 the previous year, reports WTOP.

Seniors accounted for more than a third of pedestrian deaths in Fairfax County last year.