An unknown suspect went into the 7-Eleven store at 537 Maple Ave., W., on Aug. 16 between 9:23 and 9:34 a.m. and requested a refund. Vienna police said.
After store employees were unable to provide the refund, the suspect got upset, then grabbed some food items and assaulted the employee before running out of the store, police said.
The suspect left the store before police arrived. The victim declined to prosecute, police said.
