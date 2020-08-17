A man living in the 1100 block of Pekay Street, S.W., told Vienna police on Aug. 11 at 11:55 a.m. that the U.S. Postal Service had delivered to his home a package from an unknown person with a Massachusetts address. The package was addressed to the resident’s young child, police said.
Attempts to contact the sender were unsuccessful. Due to several concerns about the package, the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department’s Hazardous Materials Unit, a postal inspector and other officials responded to inspect the package.
Once officials deemed the package was safe, it was opened and found to contain two children’s books and a bib, police said.
A short time later, contact was made with the sender of the package and it was determined they had sent a baby gift to a family member with the same name, but the person had sent it to the wrong household, police said.
