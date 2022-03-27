The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Saturday assault on a teenager at a home in the South Riding area.
The victim reported several teens arrived at his house on Scarlett Square around 4 p.m., confronted him and then assaulted him.
One of the attackers was believed to have a possible firearm in his waistband. The teenager’s parents intervened, and the assailants fled the area. Several of the teens had also come to the house earlier that same afternoon, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
There were minor injuries reported from the assault and all three victims declined further medical attention.
The sheriff's office said the incident appears to be connected to a previously-reported assault Friday night involving several teenagers. Some of the teens involved know each other and detectives are working to identify all of those involved, as well as the circumstances that led up to the assaults.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective M. Grimsley with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021.
