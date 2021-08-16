Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot in the face by another teenager handling a firearm Aug. 12 in Dumfries.
Police were called to the 2800 block of Banks Court just before 2 a.m., where officers rendered first aid to the 15-year-old until rescue workers arrived. The injury was determined to not be life threatening, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
He said the investigation revealed a 17-year-old Fairfax County boy was handling a firearm in the house when it discharged and struck the victim. No other injuries were reported.
Police charged the 17-year-old with reckless handling of a firearm causing serious bodily injury and possession of a firearm by a juvenile, Perok said. He was being held at the Prince William Juvenile Detention Center.
